    James Harden: 'Never Want to Take Playing Basketball for Granted' Amid Rumors

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    As James Harden prepares to make his season debut Saturday night, the Houston Rockets star is looking forward to stepping on the court. 

    Harden spoke to reporters about his mindset heading into the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers after all that's happened over the past week. 

    "Never want to take playing basketball for granted," he said. 

    The Rockets' season opener originally scheduled against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was postponed because Houston was unable to meet the minimum roster requirements under the league's COVID-19 policy. 

    On the same day, though it was prior to the game being postponed, the NBA announced Harden had been fined $50,000 and would be unavailable for the Rockets for a violation of COVID-19 protocols after reviewing video footage of him in a club without a mask that circulated online earlier this month. 

    In addition to all of those issues with the Rockets, Harden has been the subject of trade rumors dating back to November.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on Hoop Streams (starts at one-minute mark) that the Rockets-Harden standoff could continue "into the foreseeable future" because Houston wants to maximize its return for the eight-time All-Star. 

    Harden has two guaranteed years and $85.6 million, in addition to a $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season, on his current contract. The 31-year-old has led the NBA in scoring average in each of the past three seasons. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Harden: 'Never Want to Take Playing Basketball for Granted'

      Harden: 'Never Want to Take Playing Basketball for Granted'
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Harden: 'Never Want to Take Playing Basketball for Granted'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Harden to Play vs. Blazers

      Rockets star is cleared to play tonight after completing four-day quarantine (Woj)

      Harden to Play vs. Blazers
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Harden to Play vs. Blazers

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Wins 2020 AP Male Athlete of the Year Award

      LeBron Wins 2020 AP Male Athlete of the Year Award
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Wins 2020 AP Male Athlete of the Year Award

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      4 Rockets in 7-Day Quarantine

      John Wall, Eric Gordon and DeMarcus Cousins among those aiming to return next Thursday after missing two games (Shams)

      4 Rockets in 7-Day Quarantine
      NBA logo
      NBA

      4 Rockets in 7-Day Quarantine

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report