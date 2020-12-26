Tom Brady's Record-Setting Day, Bucs Playoff Berth Should Put the NFL on Notice

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 season has gone through rough patches, though it will still end in their first playoff berth since 2007. In a new uniform, Tom Brady once again poses a threat to every team seeking the Lombardi Trophy.

In a 47-7 victory Saturday at Ford Field, Brady didn't waste time carving up the Detroit Lions' pass defense, throwing four touchdowns in the first half. Within 30 minutes, he etched his name into the Buccaneers' record books and became the franchise leader in touchdown passes for a single season, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Blaine Gabbert took over for Brady in the second half and tacked on two touchdown passes against the Lions' putrid defense, which gave up the most points through Week 15.

Although Detroit didn't offer much resistance, Tampa Bay had to battle through a difficult midseason stretch.

In Week 5, Brady became the subject of old-man jokes as he seemed to lose track of the downs while trying to pull off a comeback on the Chicago Bears. The Bucs lost that one 20-19 in a Thursday Night Football slot, leaving many to question the 43-year-old's grasp of the game situation.

The New Orleans Saints swept the season series with Buccaneers, crushing them in their last meeting 38-3. Brady had one of his worst performances, throwing for 209 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tampa Bay also lost consecutive games in Weeks 11 and 12 to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, which portrayed a team stumbling into its bye week with three losses in four contests.

John Bazemore/Associated Press/Associated Press

Yet the Buccaneers tightened up after the bye, having avoided turnovers in their last three outings. Despite a lackluster first half against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the team showed its resolve and roared back from a 17-point third-quarter deficit to win 31-27 on the road.

We shouldn't have expected Brady and the Buccaneers to steamroll through their schedule. Aside from a change at quarterback, the team incorporated new faces in key spots and relied on youth to play through growing pains while in the starting lineup.

The front office acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots. He had retired after the 2018 season and needed time to work himself back into game shape.

Tampa Bay signed running back Leonard Fournette, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars cut in August after James Robinson's emergence during training camp.

In October, the club took a chance in signing wideout Antonio Brown, who had not played since September 2019 while with the Patriots. The league suspended him for violating the personal-conduct policy after he pleaded no-contest to charges of burglary and battery—which happened as a result of a situation with a moving company employee—and "accusations he sent intimidating texts to a woman who accused the receiver of making past unwanted advances toward her," per NFL.com's Nick Shook.

Brown returned to the field in Week 9.

On the right side of the offensive line, rookie first-rounder Tristan Wirfs made 15 starts at tackle as a vital component of Brady's pass protection. He's allowed just one sack, per Pro Football Focus.

On the back end of the defense, Tampa Bay fielded four primary starters who are 23 years old or younger in Carlton Davis (23), Sean Murphy-Bunting (23), Jordan Whitehead (23) and rookie second-rounder Antoine Winfield Jr. (22). Jamel Dean, 24, started five games and experienced his issues with defending wideouts who used double moves to gain separation.

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Even with all the new parts, the Buccaneers fielded a top-eight scoring offense and a defense that allowed the sixth-fewest yards going into Week 16. With a season of growth among news pieces and young starters, Tampa Bay will head into the postseason as arguably the most dangerous team on the NFC side of the bracket.

Since the Saints clinched the NFC South title Friday, Tampa Bay will start its playoff journey on the road. That's not a daunting task for a team with a 6-2 record away from home.

On another positive note, the Buccaneers overcame injuries at wide receiver. Mike Evans hasn't missed a game, but he's battled nagging ankle and hamstring ailments. Chris Godwin missed four contests because of a concussion, fractured index finger and a hamstring setback. Scotty Miller dealt with a hip issue. Those midseason bumps and bruises partially explain the addition of Brown, outside his brief history with Brady in New England.

Evans looked healthy against the Lions with 10 catches for 181 yards and two scores, breaking his franchise record for single-season touchdown receptions and finishing with 13. Godwin suited up for a seventh consecutive game and registered five catches for 84 yards and a spectacular one-handed touchdown grab:

Brown and Gronkowski have recorded a combined four touchdown receptions over the last two weeks.

With all of that firepower on offense, we might see Brady play at an optimal level through the postseason. Even if he goes through a rough half, the defense can keep the scores close.

Despite losing defensive tackle Vita Vea, who fractured his leg in Week 5, the Buccaneers have remained stout against the run, giving up the fewest rushing yards through Week 15. Since Week 11, the run defense has allowed more than 75 yards just once.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has unleashed an aggressive pass rush. His unit registered four sacks Saturday, which pulls the group into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in the league (47). Tampa Bay also listed second in quarterback pressures (160) heading into Week 16.

The Buccaneers' fanbase will joyfully welcome a contender after 12 seasons without a playoff appearance. Tampa Bay's wild-card opponent will certainly have its hands full regardless of the matchup.

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Brady has a plethora of weapons on the perimeter. Running back Ronald Jones II, who's on the reserve/COVID-19 list, has two more weeks to recover from finger surgery in time for Wild Card Weekend. With four 106-plus-yard rushing performances on his 2020 resume, he'll add balance to the Buccaneers' offensive attack alongside Fournette on the ground.

If Tampa Bay's stout run defense can force teams to become one-dimensional, Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaquil Barrett and Devin White could tee off on quarterbacks in the pocket.

The Buccaneers squad that limped into a Week 13 bye looks a lot stronger when you examine its total body of work, growth on both sides of the ball and health at key positions.

This past offseason, general manager Jason Licht pushed his chips to the middle of the table with several veteran acquisitions, and that approach has paid off.

With Brady, the Buccaneers can make tidal waves in the playoffs. Nevertheless, the accumulation of their talent clicking at the right time could lead them back home for Super Bowl 55.