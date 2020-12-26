    Cameron Jordan Fined $10.5K for Throwing Punch During Saints' Loss to Chiefs

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 26, 2020

    FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a defensive stop in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in New Orleans. Newly named All-Pro for the first time, Saints defensive Cam Jordan takes his playful yet menacing presence this weekend to the city where his father became a Pro Bowl tight end. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)
    Bill Feig/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie during the Chiefs' victory Sunday.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jordan was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness.

    He was ejected from the game following the incident. The Chiefs scored on the next play and added a two-point conversion for a 14-point lead with 13:44 remaining in the 32-29 win.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

