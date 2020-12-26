Cameron Jordan Fined $10.5K for Throwing Punch During Saints' Loss to Chiefs

Cameron Jordan Fined $10.5K for Throwing Punch During Saints' Loss to ChiefsDecember 26, 2020
Bill Feig/Associated Press
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was fined for throwing a punch at Kansas City Chiefs guard Andrew Wylie during the Chiefs' victory Sunday.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jordan was fined $10,500 for unnecessary roughness.
He was ejected from the game following the incident. The Chiefs scored on the next play and added a two-point conversion for a 14-point lead with 13:44 remaining in the 32-29 win.
