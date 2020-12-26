Pro Wrestling Legend, Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge Dies at Age 88

Pro Wrestling Legend, Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge Dies at Age 88December 26, 2020
WWE announced Saturday that legendary wrestler Danny Hodge died at 88.
Twice, the NCAA recognized Hodge (1956 and 1957) as its Most Outstanding Wrestler, and he was the national champion in the 177-pound weight class from 1955-57. The Oklahoma alumnus competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal in freestyle wrestling.
With the end of his amateur wrestling career, Hodge entered the world of professional wrestling. He won the NWA's world junior heavyweight title on eight occasions.
Many around the business reflected on Hodge's contributions:
William Regal @RealKingRegal
I’ve just seen the saddening news from my friend @Fgbrisco that the legendary Danny Hodge has passed away. Please take the time to google this incredible man and his career both in Wrestling and Boxing. I always loved talking to him. My deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/NToh6LuGnc
Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR
Very saddened to learn of the loss of Danny Hodge. I always absolutely loved spending time with him and sitting under his learning tree. From speaking to him you’d never know all that he accomplished. Please do yourself a favor and look it up. Truly legendary. Rest in power. https://t.co/aoBmcIYtmG
Bret Hart was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2006. During his speech, the former WWE champion praised Hodge upon seeing him in the audience.
"I look at Danny Hodge, he's one of the most, one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling or amateur wrestling there's ever been," Hart said, per the Baltimore Sun's Kevin Eck. "To be in this room with Danny Hodge is a big, big honor to me."
Hodge was a perfect 46-0 as an amateur with the Sooners. The NCAA honored him by placing his name on the award for the nation's top wrestler.
Friday Night SmackDown Fallout
😤 Roman Reigns ends 2020 as champ 👏 Big E's IC title win continues his push 📲 Catch up on last night's takes