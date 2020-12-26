Pro Wrestling Legend, Olympic Silver Medalist Danny Hodge Dies at Age 88

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Saturday that legendary wrestler Danny Hodge died at 88.

Twice, the NCAA recognized Hodge (1956 and 1957) as its Most Outstanding Wrestler, and he was the national champion in the 177-pound weight class from 1955-57. The Oklahoma alumnus competed in the 1956 Summer Olympics, winning a silver medal in freestyle wrestling.

With the end of his amateur wrestling career, Hodge entered the world of professional wrestling. He won the NWA's world junior heavyweight title on eight occasions.

Many around the business reflected on Hodge's contributions:

Bret Hart was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2006. During his speech, the former WWE champion praised Hodge upon seeing him in the audience.

"I look at Danny Hodge, he's one of the most, one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling or amateur wrestling there's ever been," Hart said, per the Baltimore Sun's Kevin Eck. "To be in this room with Danny Hodge is a big, big honor to me."

Hodge was a perfect 46-0 as an amateur with the Sooners. The NCAA honored him by placing his name on the award for the nation's top wrestler.