True Freshmen QBs Who Could Start Week 1 in 2021

Credit: 247Sports

A lack of true, full spring practice for most college football programs robbed us of a youth movement at the quarterback position in 2020. A terrific class of signal-callers saw spotty service with very little stardom.

It was a break from the norms of the past few years.

Despite the quarterback position being veteran-heavy across the nation, there were still flashes of brilliance from young options.

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei showed star potential with Trevor Lawrence sidelined by COVID-19. The LSU duo of TJ Finley and Max Johnson had some exciting moments that should get Bayou Bengals fans excited about the future.

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims, Mississippi State's Will Rogers, Kansas State's Will Howard, Washington State's Jayden de Laura, Tennessee's Harrison Bailey, Florida State's Chubba Purdy and Vanderbilt's Ken Seals had moments, too.

But there could be a fresher flavor at the position in 2021. In some cases, it's a matter of opportunity meeting ability. In others, premier talent will be too tough to keep off the field, so prospects will press their way into action, especially if they enroll early.

The key to it all is whether the coronavirus pandemic allows us to have a true spring practice session across the country. If it does, look for a terrific quarterback class to make its presence known on the college gridiron in 2021, ranging from championship contenders to programs in need of a jump-start.

These are the top candidates who have the potential to seize the starting quarterback gig for their program in Week 1 of the 2021 season.