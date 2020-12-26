Report: Rockets' James Harden Set to Play vs. Blazers After COVID-19 Violation

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will finally start their 2021 season Saturday night, and star James Harden will be there after being cleared to participate, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston was supposed to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, but three players on the Rockets returned either positive or inconclusive tests for COVID-19 while another four players were in quarantine amid contact tracing efforts.

Harden was held out by the league because he violated the league's protocols.

As a result of the COVID-19 trouble and an injury, the team did not have the league-mandated minimum eight players ready to go, and the game was postponed.

Harden was fined $50,000 by the league Monday, the same day he was ruled unavailable to play in the first game of the season. Per ESPN's Tim McMahon, Harden quarantined for four days and tested negative for the virus each day before he rejoined the team.

According to McMahon, the punishment was based on a video that showed Harden inside a building without a mask, as that action violates the league's guidelines that "prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs and from participating in social gatherings of more than 15 people."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Harden does not think he was in violation of the league's protocols.

Harden issued a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, noting the event was not at a strip club, and that he attended in support of a friend.

"Everyday it's something different," he said. "No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real always end on top."

This is the second time that Harden, who has expressed his desire for a trade out of Hoston, has violated the league's COVID-19 protocols so far this season.

He missed the start of Rockets camp after he spent time at a birthday party for rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta, then headed to Las Vegas. Upon his return to the team, he had to sit out for longer because he was required to test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days before he was able to join the club for practice.