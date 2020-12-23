Thunder vs. Rockets Postponed Wednesday Because of Houston's COVID-19 Issues

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Wednesday's opener between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder has been postponed in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

The NBA noted the Rockets had three players return positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests, with four other players quarantining as a result of contact tracing. Rockets star James Harden was also deemed "unavailable due to violation of health and safety protocols":

Between COVID-19 protocols and injuries, Houston did not have the eight-player minimum required to play.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier in the day that John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins were among the Rockets players sent home as a result of contact tracing.

Per Wojnarowski, multiple players gathered at an apartment to get haircuts, and while Wall and Cousins both tested negative, they had to leave the team facility because a teammate returned a positive test.

In an unrelated situation, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the NBA is looking into a video that showed Harden at a party without a mask:

"The video, which was published by Black Sports Online and has been circulating on social media, is purportedly from a Houston club's Christmas party held this week. The Rockets and the league office are attempting to verify that it is indeed a recent video, which would confirm that Harden violated the league's protocols."

Harden responded to the story on Instagram:

The issue is less the location of the event Harden attended and more about the eight-time All-Star attending what was potentially a large event while failing to follow mask guidelines. MacMahon noted the NBA's COVID-19 protocols prohibit players from being at gatherings with more than 15 people outside of team facilities.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Harden doesn't believe he violated the protocols:

The Rockets are off Thursday and Friday and travel to the Pacific Northwest for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The NBA restarted the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort and successfully avoided any COVID-19-related issues within the Disney campus.

Wednesday's postponement drives home what could lie ahead for the league in 2020-21 as it stages games in home markets.