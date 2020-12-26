No. 19 Louisiana Fends off UTSA 31-24 to Win 2020 First Responder Bowl

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

For the second consecutive year, Louisiana-Lafayette has posted a season with double-digit victories, thanks to a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas, on Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette held a 24-7 lead in the third quarter before UTSA scored 17 unanswered points and tied the game at 24. It was redshirt senior Trey Ragas who scored the go-ahead score for the Ragin' Cajuns, on a one-yard run to cap a 72-yard drive that ate up more than six minutes of the fourth quarter.

The team ended the season having suffered its only loss of the year to No. 12 Coastal Carolina, by just three points back on Oct. 14.

In their second bowl game in program history, the Roadrunners were led by quarterback Frank Harris, whose dual-sided efforts came too late to secure the victory.

UTSA entered Saturday without their head coach, Jeff Traylor, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Notable Performers

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette: 127 rushing yards (19 carries), TD; 45 receiving yards (two receptions)

Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette: 146 passing yards (12-of-22), 2 TD; 25 rushing yards

Frank Harris, QB, UTSA: 208 passing yards (13-of-21), 2 TD, INT; 91 rushing yards, TD

Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA: 122 rushing yards (23 attempts)

Passing Makes the Difference Between Run-Heavy Teams

Both teams have found success this season because of their advantage on the ground.

Both Louisiana-Lafayette and UTSA are focused on their run game, with UTSA averaging 214.7 rushing yards per game and Louisiana-Lafayette collecting 207.8 entering the First Responder Bowl. The Ragin' Cajuns carry a slight advantage in terms of how productive they've been with their carries, averaging 5.43 yards per attempt, compared to the Roadrunners' 5.23 yards on every carry.

The game was nearly knotted in the box score at the half—Louisiana-Lafayette had 142 rushing yards compared to UTSA's 123. So where did Louisiana-Lafayette find the advantage and the 17-7 halftime lead and, later, the victory?

It came down to passing. Both of Louisiana-Lafayette's touchdowns in the first half came from senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who has thrown a touchdown pass in 18 consecutive games.

When Harris elected to pass the ball in the second half after just eight attempts and 47 passing yards in the first half, he brought the Roadrunners within three points on two quick touchdown passes in the third, helping them score 17 unanswered points and eventually tie the game.

Having a backup plan for a run-heavy scheme was what allowed Louisiana-Lafayette to top UTSA, so it is promising that Lewis will be returning next year.

Though he is a redshirt junior, Harris hasn't had much experience on the field outside of this season. He sat out as a freshman in 2017 and missed the 2018 season with an injury. In 2019, he made four starts before he was sidelined again.

On Saturday, he too proved to be a viable passer, once he elected to throw the ball late.

With a full season under his belt, the squad will be able to build off his presence next year.

McCormick Is Sincere(ly) Good

Speaking of rushing, one of the most interesting players to watch in FBS over the next few seasons showed off his ability against Louisiana-Lafayette.

Sophomore running back Sincere McCormick ranked second in total rushing yards in FBS heading into Saturday with 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns on 226 carries. In the second half of the season, he's only improved. Through the past five games, McCormick averaged 155.2 yards per game, and he entered Saturday off a record-setting performance.

In the Roadrunners' season-ending win over North Texas, McCormick logged a program-best 251 yards with two touchdowns.

On Saturday, he compiled 122 rushing yards, marking his seventh game this season with at least 100 rushing yards.

For an offense that relies so heavily on its players to move the ball on the ground, McCormick is a bright spot for the years to come.

What's Next?

Louisiana-Lafayette will open the 2021 season with a road trip to Texas on Sept. 4, while the Roadrunners will travel to face Illinois on the same day.