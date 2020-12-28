Ranking Every 2020 Bowl Game so Far

10 of 10

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

Before the Cure Bowl, college football's game of the year happened between Coastal Carolina and BYU because a regularly scheduled game between the Chanticleers and Liberty was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

The two teams met in Orlando after all Saturday and may have eclipsed that previous best game in an overtime classic. It was worth tuning in for the entertainment value alone.

The final result was a 37-34 Liberty win that ended when Elijah James blocked a 42-yard field-goal attempt to give Hugh Freeze and the Flames their first win in school history over a ranked FBS opponent.

But, oh so much more happened before then, including the most bizarre play in college football this season.

After Chanticleers clutch redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall led his team down the field for the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 34-all with 3:02 left in a game Coastal trailed the whole way (by as much as 14), pandemonium prevailed.

Liberty marched right back downfield, thanks to star quarterback Malik Willis, who couldn't be stopped all night. He finished with 220 passing yards, 137 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

But with more than a minute left on the clock and his team inside the 5-yard line, Freeze tried to stall the game and run clock rather than score quickly.

On first down, running back Joshua Mack stalled then took a knee to let more time elapse with the Chants out of timeouts. Then on second down, he tried to do it again (while Coastal tried to allow him to score). Rather than take a knee, though, Mack lumbered lazily toward the line of scrimmage.

It seemed Coastal's defense was literally pushing him across the goal line so they'd have time to get back the ball. Then, inexplicably, Liberty tight end Jerome Jackson approached Mack's back, came into contact with his teammate and appeared to lodge the ball free before he reached the goal line, resulting in a fumble.

Coastal recovered the ball, ran out the clock in regulation and forced overtime, where Liberty kicked a field goal and blocked Coastal's field goal.

If it sounds ridiculous, it's because it was—and glorious, too. But Freeze's 10-1 Liberty team somehow overcame the debacle and handed Coastal (11-1) its first loss of the year in a classic Group of Five showdown.