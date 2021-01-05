DeVonta Smith Awarded 2020 Heisman Trophy: Voting Results, Comments, Reaction

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the best player in college football during the 2020 season.

Smith won the Heisman Trophy during Tuesday's virtual ceremony, beating out fellow finalists Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Here is a look at the voting results:

There were plenty of notable records from the list of finalists.

Jill Martin of CNN noted Lawrence was just the second Clemson player to be named a Heiman finalist and had a chance to be the school's first winner. This was also the first year Alabama had multiple finalists.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN pointed out Smith was striving to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, while he and Jones had the chance to become the first teammates to finish 1-2 in Heisman voting since Army's Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis did so in 1945.

Here is how the four finalists compared statistically during the regular season before the bowl games and College Football Playoff:

Mac Jones: 76.5 completion %, 3,739 passing yards, 32 TD passes, 4 INTs, 1 TD run

DeVonta Smith: 98 catches for 1,511 yards, 17 TDs

Trevor Lawrence: 69.2 completion %, 2,753 passing yards, 22 TD passes, 4 INTs, 7 TD runs

Kyle Trask: 69.7 completion %, 4,125 passing yards, 43 TD passes, 5 INTs, 3 TD runs

Perhaps the most impressive part of Alabama having two finalists is the fact three of its offensive skill players had a case for the award. Running back Najee Harris finished fifth in voting, further underscoring just how dominant the Crimson Tide were this season even after wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was lost to injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The only time Alabama failed to score more than 40 points in a game this season going into the CFP was the opener when it managed 38 in a victory over Missouri. It scored more than 50 points in each of its final three games, including 52 in the SEC Championship game victory over Florida.

Trask did what he could in that contest with 408 passing yards and three touchdowns, but not even his Gators could keep up with the Crimson Tide's overall firepower.

Trask putting up points just for his defense to fall short was a common theme for Florida this season, as he threw four touchdown passes in a loss to Texas A&M and threw for 474 yards in a loss to LSU.

While the SEC quarterbacks who were finalists put up better individual numbers than Lawrence, the Clemson signal-caller is the presumed No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

That has been the case throughout the season to the point he told reporters he thought the idea of "tanking for Trevor" was "just funny." He also did nothing to change his status on the field, beating Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and leading the Tigers to the CFP, where they lost to Ohio State.

With Lawrence maintaining his spot atop NFL draft boards, Trask lighting up scoreboards and the Alabama combination dominating college football throughout the season and clinching a spot in the national title game against the Buckeyes, this was one of the most talented groups of Heisman Trophy finalists in recent history.

That makes Smith's win even more notable.