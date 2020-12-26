Rose Bowl 2021: Factors That Will Decide Notre Dame vs. Alabama

0 of 2

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense is set to face the toughest task in college football.

The fourth-seeded ACC runner-up has to find a way to slow down the Alabama Crimson Tide offense that features two Heisman Trophy finalists.

None of Alabama's opponents have been able to stop the combination of Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, and if that was not enough to scare the Irish defense, Najee Harris, who finished fifth in Heisman voting, lines up next to Jones in the backfield.

While Alabama's offense has been firing on all cylinders all season long, its defense needs some work to turn the SEC champion into the overwhelming College Football Playoff favorite.

That title can be earned through a strong Rose Bowl performance versus an offense that struggled in its last game.