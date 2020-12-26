    Top Reaction from LeBron, Lakers' Showdown with Luka Doncic, Mavs on Christmas

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up a quality win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a high-scoring, entertaining clash on Christmas Day.

    Davis netted a team-best 28 points, while LeBron tallied 22 points and 10 assists in the 138-115 victory.

    One bigger story, though, is the Lakers' top offseason additions providing a major jolt offensively. Montrezl Harrell scored 22 on 10-of-13 shooting, and Dennis Schroder notched 18 points and six assists. That kind of performance is exactly why Los Angeles will be so difficult to beat in 2020-21.

    And it caught Davis' attention, too.

    When asked his first thoughts of Harrell and Schroder producing at that level, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen & Roll, Davis offered a humorousyet trueresponse.

    "Damn, we got a really good team," he said.

    The most impressive takeaway of the matchup is how Los Angeles thoroughly owned the glass.

    Not only did the Lakers outrebound Dallas 53-27, they finished with an incredible 35-0 advantage on second-chance points. According to ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Tim MacMahon), the 35-point edge is the biggest differential in the last 25 seasons.

    "You can't win a game where the second-chance points are 35-0," Doncic said, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "It's as simple as that. We box out, we win the game."

    Though his point is well-received, perhaps it's not quite so straightforward. Los Angeles had such a deep group of scorers Friday evening that it might not have mattered anyway.

    Dallas simply had no answers for the Lakers' scoring attack.

    Even behind Davis (28), LeBron (22), Harrell (22) and Schroder (18), Kyle Kuzma chipped in 13 points. Marcus Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for five threes, as well.

    "We have the ability to where we can have four, maybe even five guys that can score in the 20s any given night," James said afterward, according to Beacham. "As long as we defend and we're efficient, it's a beautiful thing to see."

    But as Los Angeles celebrated a dominant win, the Mavericks were left thinking about a poor showing.

    Although they played without Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle redirected the focus to the team's physicality. While all five starters had 10-plus pointsled by Doncic's 27the Mavs grabbed only three offensive rebounds.

    "[Porzingis is] going to help us a lot, there's no question about it," Carlisle said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "But we've got to get tougher."

    Dallas (0-2) returns to the court Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-0), and the Lakers (1-1) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0) later that evening.

                 

