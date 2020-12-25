Dennis Schroder Says He Would 'Love' to Extend Lakers Contract Amid Rumors

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Dennis Schroder addressed rumors about his future, confirming he's open to signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I would love to," Schroder told reporters after a 138-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on Christmas Day. "It's just got to be fair on both sides."

The 27-year-old also called the Lakers a "hell of an organization."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before the game that Schroder had passed on a two-year, $33.4 million extension but that "discussions are expected to pick up again as soon as mid-February."

Anthony Davis offered his endorsement of the German international.

"From what I see, he likes it here so far, and that'd be great to lock him in for the next couple years," he told reporters.

Schroder had a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) in Los Angeles' season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers and followed up with 18 points and six assists Friday night against Dallas.

Maybe Schroder is happy to commit to the Lakers without having played a full season there. Based on his comments, he's not prepared to give L.A. any sort of discount, though.

In general, his best move might be to wait until the offseason to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The 2021 free-agent class was set to be loaded with stars. Instead, the talent at the top end of the board has fallen off after Davis, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George all pledged their futures to their current teams.

Franchises have been planning for 2021 and will likely have a lot of money to spend. Schroder is in the class of impending free agents who might have gotten crowded out otherwise but stand to be paid handsomely because all of the cap space general managers have been hanging onto has to go somewhere.

Even if he knows now he wants to stay in Los Angeles, Schroder will have more leverage over the Lakers in the summer. The team can go over the cap to re-sign him, and Wojnarowski noted L.A. would otherwise only have the $9.5 million midlevel exception to bring in a replacement if he went elsewhere.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was able to parlay that threat into a three-year, $39.1 million pact, though the third year is only partially guaranteed.