    Roman Reigns Retains WWE Universal Title vs. Kevin Owens with Jey Uso's Help

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Credit: WWE.com

    Kevin Owens was once again unable to overcome the numbers game as Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship Friday night on SmackDown. 

    Owens and Reigns opened the show and provided fans with an entertaining match on Christmas Day:

    Just like he did at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs last Sunday, Jey Uso played a pivotal role in the outcome. Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage, making it impossible for the challenger to exit the structure. That allowed Reigns to walk down the ring steps and to the floor without much resistance.

    A steel cage is supposed to keep unwanted intruders out, but Uso's actions showed how smart wrestlers can still find a way to make their presence felt from the outside.

    Beating Reigns in a one-on-one encounter is difficult enough on its own. The champion is nearly unbeatable with Uso by his side.

    All Owens has to show for his effort is a pair of heartbreaking defeats.

