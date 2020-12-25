    Giannis Says Bucks Are 'Going to Be Fun to Watch' After Blowout Win vs. Warriors

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo concurs with many of the outside assessments about how the squad is on stronger footing as it attempts to reach the NBA Finals. 

    "The Milwaukee Bucks this year, we're good ... we're better," Antetokounmpo told reporters after a 138-99 win over the Golden State Warriors. "We have some great guys that we added to the team. They're playing the right way, and once everything fits in together, we're going to be good. It's going to be fun to watch."

               

