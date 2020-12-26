NBA Rumors: Latest on Dennis Schroder Contract, James Harden Trade Suitors, More

2 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

The situation between the Rockets and Harden appears to be coming to a head. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the two sides may not be able to coexist for much longer.

"More current rumblings indicate that tension within the Rockets is mounting each day," Stein wrote. "... Both sides now want to move on as quickly as possible. It's time."

According to Stein, five teams could all have interest in acquiring Harden—who initially wanted to join the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets.

"The Sixers and the Nets, though, may not be the only other options," he wrote. "In recent days, it has become known that Toronto, Boston and Denver have also had exploratory talks with Houston."

And in case one of those five teams isn't willing to make a deal, Harden has reportedly extended the list of teams he'd be willing to join. According to The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Sam Amick, Harden has recently added the Portland Trail Blazers and the Boston Celtics to the list.

While it's unclear which teams are legitimate suitors for and which have only had passing discussions, but the Nets appear to be out. According to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, Steve Nash has stated that there haven't even been conversations about acquiring Harden.