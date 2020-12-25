    Lakers' Frank Vogel Praises Mavs' Luka Doncic: 'He Has so Many Veteran Tricks'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 25, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped some notable praise on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic before the two clubs faced off on Christmas. 

    Speaking to reporters before the game, Vogel said the 21-year-old is already playing beyond his years.

    "I can't believe how far advanced he is for his age," Vogel admitted. "He has so many veteran tricks."

    After averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last season, Doncic began his 2020-21 campaign with a 32-point, eight-round outing against the Phoenix Suns in the season opener Wednesday.

    It's a development that should worry anyone who has to guard him. That begins with Lakers star LeBron James on Friday—who already has no trouble acknowledging Doncic's greatness.

    ESPN's Rachel Nichols reported on SportsCenter that James continues to watch Doncic with amazement.  

    "One of my favorite player in the NBA," Nichols said James told her.

    The 18-year veteran praised Doncic's team-first approach, in particular, noting how "he gets his guys involved." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    James should feel that way, considering Nichols explained how Doncic developed his game in part from watching James throughout the years. 

    Now the two will get a chance to go head-to-head on the NBA's biggest regular-season stage. 

    If Doncic continues his meteoric rise, playing on December 25 could become a Christmas tradition in Dallas. 

     

    Related

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

      Heat star won't return to today's game with right ankle stiffness

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Butler Exits vs. Pelicans with Ankle Injury

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥

      • Heat’s 13 threes most in a Christmas half • Duncan’s 6 threes are one shy of Dec. 25 record

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Miami’s Record-Breaking Half🔥

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers News: LeBron's Ankle, Roles for New Additions, and More

      Max Marcovitch
      via Bleacher Report

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄

      @HughesNBA highlights the biggest plot points ahead of today's loaded NBA slate

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄
      NBA logo
      NBA

      10 NBA Christmas Day Storylines 🎄

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report