Lakers' Frank Vogel Praises Mavs' Luka Doncic: 'He Has so Many Veteran Tricks'

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel heaped some notable praise on Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic before the two clubs faced off on Christmas.

Speaking to reporters before the game, Vogel said the 21-year-old is already playing beyond his years.

"I can't believe how far advanced he is for his age," Vogel admitted. "He has so many veteran tricks."

After averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game last season, Doncic began his 2020-21 campaign with a 32-point, eight-round outing against the Phoenix Suns in the season opener Wednesday.

It's a development that should worry anyone who has to guard him. That begins with Lakers star LeBron James on Friday—who already has no trouble acknowledging Doncic's greatness.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols reported on SportsCenter that James continues to watch Doncic with amazement.

"One of my favorite player in the NBA," Nichols said James told her.

The 18-year veteran praised Doncic's team-first approach, in particular, noting how "he gets his guys involved."

James should feel that way, considering Nichols explained how Doncic developed his game in part from watching James throughout the years.

Now the two will get a chance to go head-to-head on the NBA's biggest regular-season stage.

If Doncic continues his meteoric rise, playing on December 25 could become a Christmas tradition in Dallas.