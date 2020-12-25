Steph Curry: Warriors' 'Collective IQ Has to Get a Lot Better' After Bucks Loss

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry tried to assess where his team needs to improve on offense after a 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.

"I don't know. We just have to focus more on what we're trying to do," Curry told reporters. "Sometimes when you miss shots, you tend to force and press and not think. Our group's collective IQ has to get a lot better in those moments where you're not making shots."

He also showed a level of urgency:

Through their first two games, the Warriors are shooting 35.9 percent from the field.

Curry has been one culprit behind that lack of efficiency, going 13-of-38 overall and 4-of-20 from beyond the arc. Fans won't be too worried about the two-time MVP regaining his stroke.

Far more concerning is the fact that Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. are a combined 2-of-21 on three-pointers while making 24.1 percent of their total attempts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Kelly's going to be fine. Andrew's going to be fine," head coach Steve Kerr said to reporters. "They're proven players in this league. I've got to do a better job of putting them in positions to get comfortable."

An optimistic view is that Wiggins and Oubre simply need more time to adjust to the Warriors.

Wiggins only got 12 games under his belt—playing alongside Curry once—with Golden State before the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season. Oubre had roughly a month between his trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Opening Night. Give it a few more games, and they may start to mesh better within the system.

A pessimist will counter that neither Wiggins nor Oubre has been an efficient scorer to this point. Wiggins is a career 33.2 percent three-point shooter, and Oubre is even worse (32.7 percent). They aren't going to improve by osmosis upon landing in the Bay Area.

Klay Thompson's torn Achilles reset expectations for the Warriors, but they still looked to be a playoff team. And maybe they'll look like one when Draymond Green returns.

Curry's comments reflect how Golden State may still have a flawed roster despite attempting to make the most of its window to contend.