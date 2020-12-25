LeBron James, Anthony Davis Shine as Lakers Rout Luka Doncic, Mavs on Christmas

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from their opening-night loss to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-115 on Christmas Day at Staples Center.

When the NBA pitted Los Angeles against Dallas on the biggest day of the regular season, many viewed it as the league highlighting the game's brightest talent in Luka Doncic against one of the greatest ever in LeBron James. The on-court battle between the two has so far been pretty one-sided.

James is now 7-1 against Doncic in head-to-head meetings, finishing with a double-double Friday.

The Lakers were in control for much of the game and pulled away in the fourth quarter, dropping 39 points in the final frame to turn this into a rout. Los Angeles shot 56 percent from the field and 19-of-39 from beyond the arc.

Notable Performers

LeBron James, SF, Lakers: 22 points (8/18 FG; 3/8 3PT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal

Anthony Davis, PF, Lakers: 28 points (10/16 FG; 3/5 3PT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals

Dennis Schroder, PG, Lakers: 18 points (7/11 FG; 1/3 3PT), six assists, two rebounds

Luka Doncic, SF, Mavericks: 27 points (9/19 FG; 2/5 3PT), seven assists, four rebounds, one block

Josh Richardson, SG, Mavericks: 17 points (6/12 FG; 2/5 3PT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals

Schroder Driving Up Value

The Lakers would probably be thrilled if this were the extent of James' and Anthony Davis' output on a nightly basis. The two stars filled out the box score but didn't have to overexert themselves and carry the team.

When James had the ball in half-court sets, the Lakers occasionally switched him onto Doncic, or Doncic outright welcomed the challenge. While that set up the individual battle fans wanted to see, the results were fairly predictable.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported before the game Dennis Schroder declined a two-year, $33.4 million extension from the Lakers but that negotiations over a new deal "are expected to pick up again as soon as mid-February."

Schroder, who's in the last year of his contract, made a pretty good decision based on Friday's game. The 27-year-old guard provided the kind of offensive spark Los Angeles didn't necessarily get from Rajon Rondo. Schroder's defense was a pleasant surprise too.

The Lakers' other big offseason addition delivered. Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and seven rebounds off the bench, showcasing the kind of depth the Mavericks lack.

Defense Undoes Mavs

The Mavericks finished 18th in defensive rating (111.2 points allowed per 100 possessions) in 2019-20, per NBA.com. Making a deep playoff run isn't easy when you boast a below-average defense, and Dallas' first two games are slightly concerning in that regard.

Head coach Rick Carlisle's squad gave up 106 points on 48.1 percent shooting to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and Friday's game was largely the same story.

A big problem for the Mavs is how much their best player struggles on that end of the floor.

Doncic is electric on offense, and he helped ensure Dallas wasn't out of it for too long when the Lakers built a big lead prior the final stretch of the fourth quarter.

The 21-year-old is supremely talented, which means he faces a higher level of scrutiny and carries a big bull's-eye on his back. James likely savored the opportunity to attack another MVP candidate.

This loss was a reminder of how Doncic either needs to become a better defender, or Dallas needs to get him a better complementary star in order to take the next step up in the NBA's hierarchy.

What's Next?

The Mavericks stay in L.A. for their next game. They play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves later that night at 10 p.m. ET.