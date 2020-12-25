Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Combine for 66 as Nets Beat Celtics on Christmas

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Just two games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets have established themselves as a team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 66 points as the Nets earned a 123-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.

Brooklyn trailed by three at halftime but picked up the offense from there and finished with a 53.9 field-goal percentage in the high-scoring effort. The visitors also held Boston to just 41 points in the second half.

The Nets (2-0) were convincing in the season opener but followed it up with a strong performance against one of the top contenders in the conference to set a tone for the rest of the year.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 but couldn't help the Celtics (1-1) pull out the win Friday at TD Garden.

Notable Performances

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kevin Durant, SF, BRK: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Kyrie Irving, PG, BRK: 37 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds

Caris LeVert, SG, BRK: 10 points, 3 assists

Jayson Tatum, PF, BOS: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal

Jaylen Brown, SG, BOS: 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Marcus Smart, PG, BOS: 13 points, 6 assists, 2 steals

Kyrie and KD Take Turns Running the Show for the Nets

The Nets have multiple elite scorers who can shoulder the load offensively for extended stretches. Early in Friday's game, it was Kyrie Irving who took over in his homecoming against the Celtics.

The point guard hits shots from all over the court, scoring 17 of his 37 points in the first half:

He also created highlight plays with his passing:

Kevin Durant only had nine in the first half on six field-goal attempts, but he showed what he could do in the second half.

A huge third quarter put the Nets ahead, and he eventually scored 29 to help close out the win. When Irving started to hit shots again in the fourth, it was clearly game over.

This duo will be extremely difficult to defend throughout the season, even if they aren't hot at the same time.

Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie were quiet in this one, but they can also take over at times when needed. It makes this Nets squad extremely dangerous going forward.

Celtics Need More Than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Until Kemba Walker returns to full strength, the Celtics will be led offensively by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The duo didn't disappoint against Brooklyn, combining for 47 points with 16 rebounds.

Tatum was especially difficult to guard with his skill set:

Brown also came up big with his finishing ability around the net:

Efficiency was an issue, however, which means other players on the roster will need to step up.

Marcus Smart provided some help with 13 points with three made three-pointers. Semi Ojeleye is also starting to prove himself as a reliable bench player with nine points and quality plays like this one:

These players added much-needed scoring depth for the Celtics and were able to help the team stay competitive early on against a strong opponent.

It simply wasn't enough as just three players finished in double figures.

Boston needs a more consistent effort from the role players on a nightly basis to keep up with the best teams in the East.

What's Next?

The Celtics will go on the road for a pair of games against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday and Tuesday. The Nets will travel to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.