DJ LeMahieu Rumors: Latest on Timeline for New Contract for Yankees Free Agent

    The New York Yankees still want to re-sign DJ LeMahieu, but Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reported Friday the two sides aren't any closer to a deal.

    Kuty added this saga could continue until MLB clarifies its plans for the 2021 season, including the start of spring training and whether fans will be in the stands. 

    Until the Yankees know how much revenue they will generate in the upcoming year, they remain over $25 million apart from LeMahieu's camp for a potential deal, as Kuty previously reported.

    The second baseman reportedly wants $100 million over five years while New York is looking at a four-year deal worth $75 million.

    The Yankees won't have forever to wait on LeMahieu, who reportedly has plenty of other suitors on the open market.

    According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the New York Mets recently contacted the versatile player. The Athletic's MLB staff connected him to several other teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

    The Yankees got excellent value when they first signed LeMahieu in 2019 on a two-year, $24 million deal. He came through with a .336 average across the two seasons, adding 36 home runs, 129 RBI and a .922 OPS in 195 games.

    He also provided plenty of help defensively while lining up at first base, second base and third base during his two years.

    It was enough to finish in the top five of MVP voting in each season.

    The Yankees will be careful not to overpay for the 32-year-old but might not want to wait too long to lock him down.

