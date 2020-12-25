    DeMarcus Cousins Says 'Maneuver Through the Bulls--t' Amid Rockets Rumors

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2020

    Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) passes the ball between San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets big man DeMarcus Cousins didn't exactly mince words on Christmas Eve:

    The Rockets have made plenty of headlines before even taking the court for the 2020-21 season, including when their Wednesday opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cousins and John Wall both tested negative for the virus but "could still be absent for the start of the team's season" because of contract tracing since they were "among Rockets players gathered on Tuesday evening at a player's apartment away from the team facility getting haircuts."

    This situation also comes while the team has been wrapped up in plenty of drama regarding star James Harden.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Arizona State product was fined $50,000 for violating the NBA's health and safety protocols, while Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported he would not have been available for Wednesday's game. 

    In addition to the will-they-or-won't-they rumors about the Rockets possibly trading Harden, he also created controversy when social media posts circulated of him attending a recent gathering without a mask.

