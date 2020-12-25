Jake Paul on Amanda Nunes Fight: 'Waste of Time, No One Knows Who She Is'

Taylor Jewell/Associated Press

YouTuber Jake Paul has no interest in fighting UFC star Amanda Nunes.

"Nah, I wouldn't fight her," Paul said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "Waste of time. No one knows who she is ... There's not a lot of hype there. Plus, there's no history."

TMZ explained the backstory, noting Paul called on UFC president Dana White to let him fight Conor McGregor. White responded by saying he might think about allowing Nunes to "knock his ass out."

While the idea of a YouTube star going against professional fighters may seem strange, Paul did impress in November when he knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson in an exhibition boxing match at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The fight was an undercard matchup prior to a showdown between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Fighting Nunes would be quite a different story than fighting Robinson, as she is the UFC's women's featherweight and bantamweight champion and has a 20-4-0 record in MMA. She hasn't lost since September 2014 to Cat Zingano.