James Harden Will Play for Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Following COVID Protocols

James Harden will rejoin the Houston Rockets on Saturday ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers after quarantining and testing negative for COVID-19 the last four days.

Ben McLemore, Kenyon Martin Jr., DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones have all been ruled out because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The NBA required Harden to quarantine after he attended an indoor gathering Monday night without a mask. He was fined $50,000 for a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

While many considered the punishment light—Harden had missed the first few days of Rockets camp partying with rapper Lil Baby in Atlanta and in Las Vegas without a mask—NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league considered it a first offense. The league previously required Harden to have six days of negative testing after he reported to camp.

"The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up," Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump. "It's Christmas. It was a first offense. ... In a way, he got lucky. If the game had been played, Harden would have been docked one game's pay."

Harden accused people of trying to "drag [his] name" by falsely saying the gathering took place at a strip club. He defended attending the gathering by saying it was a celebration of his friend's promotion.

Regardless of Harden's reasoning, it was a clear violation of protocols and the third time in less than a month he's been photographed in public without a mask.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Rockets continue to explore potential trade partners for Harden, who has reportedly requested a trade.