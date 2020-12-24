NBA's Adam Silver Discusses James Harden's $50K Fine for COVID-19 Violation

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday there were multiple factors that went into his decision to levy a $50,000 fine on Houston Rockets superstar James Harden for a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Harden was seen at a club in Houston without a mask or social distancing.

"The $50,000 is the limit to my authority," Silver said on ESPN's The Jump. "In a way, he got lucky. If the game had happened, it would have turned out to be a much longer pay."

Harden was deemed ineligible for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Rockets lacked the number of necessary players because of coronavirus contact tracing. Since that contest was postponed, the eight-time All-Star didn't lose his game check, which would have been a more severe punishment.

"The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up," Silver said. "It's Christmas. It was a first offense."

