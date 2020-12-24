    NBA's Adam Silver Discusses James Harden's $50K Fine for COVID-19 Violation

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against tha San Antonio Spurs in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday there were multiple factors that went into his decision to levy a $50,000 fine on Houston Rockets superstar James Harden for a violation of the league's COVID-19 protocol. Harden was seen at a club in Houston without a mask or social distancing.

    "The $50,000 is the limit to my authority," Silver said on ESPN's The Jump. "In a way, he got lucky. If the game had happened, it would have turned out to be a much longer pay."

    Harden was deemed ineligible for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Rockets lacked the number of necessary players because of coronavirus contact tracing. Since that contest was postponed, the eight-time All-Star didn't lose his game check, which would have been a more severe punishment.

    "The precedent is that discipline gets ratcheted up," Silver said. "It's Christmas. It was a first offense."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      LeBron to Play vs. Mavs

      James says he’ll be ready for Christmas showdown after turning ankle on opening night

      LeBron to Play vs. Mavs
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron to Play vs. Mavs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      James Harden on Track to Be Available for Rockets’ Next Game

      James Harden on Track to Be Available for Rockets’ Next Game
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      James Harden on Track to Be Available for Rockets’ Next Game

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Harden Should Play Saturday

      Rockets star will be required to isolate until Friday with hopes to be cleared for game vs. Blazers (Woj)

      Harden Should Play Saturday
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden Should Play Saturday

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      @Jonwass' final rankings before the new year ➡️

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report