    Anthony Edwards: T-Wolves Debut 'Not That Hard' Compared to College

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2020

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) comes up court against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies won 123-104. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards was happy to find the freedom you're afforded when you're sharing the court with one or both of Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

    "It's not that hard to be honest, coming out of being double-teamed in college," Edwards told reporters following his NBA debut in a 111-101 win over the Detroit Pistons. "... Even if it's a lot of defensive attention, it's still easier. You can't double all game. We got too many shooters."

    Edwards finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. He shot 5-of-12 from the floor but struggled a bit from the perimeter, making one of his five attempts. All in all, it was a solid debut from the No. 1 overall pick.

    His postgame comments could be read as a tad arrogant, and playing in the NBA is clearly more difficult than playing in college.

    However, Edwards' general point made sense.

    The 19-year-old averaged 19.1 points in his freshman year at Georgia (Rayshaun Hammonds was the only other Bulldogs player to hit double figures). His' 30.1 percent usage rate was also the highest on the team, per Sports Reference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Edwards was the best player on a Georgia squad that wasn't all that strong collectively. The Bulldogs were 16-16 when the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season.

    As a result, Edwards commanded a lot of attention whenever he had the ball in his hands. That won't happen as frequently in Minnesota.

    However, the quality of defending in the NBA is such that Edwards won't need to face double-teams to find life more arduous than what he experienced Wednesday night.

    Related

      KAT Gets Game Ball for Mom ❤️

      Wolves star says he's sending ball from tonight's win to his dad to put next to his late mom Jacqueline

      KAT Gets Game Ball for Mom ❤️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Gets Game Ball for Mom ❤️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      James Harden Fined $50K

      NBA fines the Rockets star for violating league's health and safety protocols

      James Harden Fined $50K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Harden Fined $50K

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Why This Wolves Season, for Better or Worse, Will Be Different

      Why This Wolves Season, for Better or Worse, Will Be Different
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Why This Wolves Season, for Better or Worse, Will Be Different

      Andy Grimsrud
      via A Wolf Among Wolves

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      ◾ James Harden ruled unavailable ◾ Three Rockets tested positive or inconclusive

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Thunder-Rockets Postponed 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report