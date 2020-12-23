Bucs' Tom Brady on Not Being Selected to Pro Bowl: Winning Is More Important

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tom Brady was not selected for the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year. But the quarterback seems quite fine with the decision.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he's keeping his focus on his team's playoff pursuit and noting it's all about wins for him:

"I think there [are] a lot of people who end up being deserving of a really cool accolade like that I've been very fortunate to be picked a bunch of times, and I think it's really great for other guys to get picked too. It's hard sometimes to pick just a few guys. This year, there [were] a lot of great candidates at a lot of positions and a lot of teammates that I wish they would've made it. You've just got to keep trying to go out there and earn it. I think ultimately, for me, it's about winning games. I think individual accolades have a certain place, [but] the most important thing for me has always been about winning football games. I wish we were 14-0 at this point, [but] we're not—we haven't deserved it. We haven't played to that level yet, but hopefully we can play at a much higher level this Saturday."

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler who was named to the all-star game each year from 2009-2018.

The NFC sent quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray to this year's game over Brady while AFC stars Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Deshaun Watson all earned trips to the Pro Bowl as well.

Brady has completed 65.1 percent of his passes this season for 3,886 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That's good for a passer rating of 97.5, but still leaves him outside the Pro Bowl looking in. With the playoffs still in doubt for Tampa, it seems Brady won't be spending much time worrying about his place among the game's elite quarterbacks.

At 9-5, ESPN projects the Buccaneers will land the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but that's far from guaranteed.

Tampa travels to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday before hosting the rival Atlanta Falcons to close out the regular season.