NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2021: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

The NFL rolled out its 2021 Pro Bowlers on Monday night.

Many of the usual suspects were honored as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey made the cut. Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson and Chase Young headlined the first-timers.

2021 AFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs

Fullback: Patrick Ricard

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller

Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Eric Fisher, Orlando Brown

Guard: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, David DeCastro

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Kelly

Defensive End: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, Calais Campbell

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon

Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Tremaine Edmunds

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons

Strong Safety: Tyrann Mathieu

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

Punter: Jake Bailey

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Return Specialist: Andre Roberts

Special Teams: Matthew Slater

2021 NFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Terron Armstead

Offensive Guard: Brandon Scherff, Elgton Jenkins, Andrus Peat

Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young

Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, Jason Pierre-Paul

Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore, James Bradberry

Free Safety: Quandre Diggs

Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams

Long Snapper: Tyler Ott

Punter: Jack Fox

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson

Special Teams: Nick Bellore

The league announced the results of the fan vote earlier in the day. Mahomes led the way with 342,353 votes and was followed by Wilson (335,156) and Derrick Henry (315,359).

Fan voting is only one element of how the Pro Bowlers are selected. Jordan Poyer, Mekhi Becton, Rodrigo Blankenship and Zach Cunningham were all the highest vote-getters at their respective positions but left off the final rosters.

Four teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens) tied for the most Pro Bowlers at seven.

The Chiefs (13-1) and Packers (11-3) have the best record in their conference, while the Seahawks lead the NFC West at 10-4. The Ravens, on the other hand, might miss out on the playoffs altogether despite all of the talent on their roster. Baltimore is behind the Miami Dolphins via tiebreaker for the AFC's final wild-card spot.

Of course, no conversation about an All-Star showcase is complete without arguing about snubs. Here's how some weighed in on social media:

Because this year's Pro Bowl won't be played, those who got overlooked don't have an alternate path in as a replacement, either.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced in November it wouldn't stage a physical Pro Bowl game and will instead take the event virtual. The representatives from each league will face off in a simulated game of Madden NFL 21.

Throughout the week leading up to the Pro Bowl, NFL stars will also face off against legendary players, celebrities and video game streamers in Madden games.