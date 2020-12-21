NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2021: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2021: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 22, 2020
The NFL rolled out its 2021 Pro Bowlers on Monday night.
Many of the usual suspects were honored as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey made the cut. Kyler Murray, Justin Jefferson and Chase Young headlined the first-timers.
2021 AFC Pro Bowlers
- Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson
- Running Back: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard
- Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown
- Tight End: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller
- Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Eric Fisher, Orlando Brown
- Guard: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, David DeCastro
- Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Kelly
- Defensive End: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark
- Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, Calais Campbell
- Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon
- Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Tremaine Edmunds
- Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore
- Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons
- Strong Safety: Tyrann Mathieu
- Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
- Punter: Jake Bailey
- Kicker: Justin Tucker
- Return Specialist: Andre Roberts
- Special Teams: Matthew Slater
2021 NFC Pro Bowlers
- Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray
- Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
- Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson
- Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram
- Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Terron Armstead
- Offensive Guard: Brandon Scherff, Elgton Jenkins, Andrus Peat
- Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow
- Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young
- Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett
- Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, Jason Pierre-Paul
- Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner
- Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore, James Bradberry
- Free Safety: Quandre Diggs
- Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams
- Long Snapper: Tyler Ott
- Punter: Jack Fox
- Kicker: Younghoe Koo
- Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson
- Special Teams: Nick Bellore
The league announced the results of the fan vote earlier in the day. Mahomes led the way with 342,353 votes and was followed by Wilson (335,156) and Derrick Henry (315,359).
Fan voting is only one element of how the Pro Bowlers are selected. Jordan Poyer, Mekhi Becton, Rodrigo Blankenship and Zach Cunningham were all the highest vote-getters at their respective positions but left off the final rosters.
Four teams (Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens) tied for the most Pro Bowlers at seven.
The Chiefs (13-1) and Packers (11-3) have the best record in their conference, while the Seahawks lead the NFC West at 10-4. The Ravens, on the other hand, might miss out on the playoffs altogether despite all of the talent on their roster. Baltimore is behind the Miami Dolphins via tiebreaker for the AFC's final wild-card spot.
Of course, no conversation about an All-Star showcase is complete without arguing about snubs. Here's how some weighed in on social media:
Because this year's Pro Bowl won't be played, those who got overlooked don't have an alternate path in as a replacement, either.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced in November it wouldn't stage a physical Pro Bowl game and will instead take the event virtual. The representatives from each league will face off in a simulated game of Madden NFL 21.
Throughout the week leading up to the Pro Bowl, NFL stars will also face off against legendary players, celebrities and video game streamers in Madden games.
Who Got Snubbed from the 2021 Pro Bowl?
Twitter reacts to this year's biggest omissions