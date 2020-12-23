    Seahawks' Pete Carroll 'Disappointed' Josh Gordon Won't Be Available for Week 16

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks' Josh Gordon cannot reach a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he was "disappointed" that wide receiver Josh Gordon would be unavailable for Week 16's matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams after the NFL determined Tuesday that he has not "satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement," per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

    "Certainly disappointed not to have him for his sake and for a lot of things, but we will stay with it and we'll see what happens next week," Carroll told reporters.

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

