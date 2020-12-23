Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Says He Deserves Criticism When He Plays Like 'Poo'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After three straight losses, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger understands the outside criticism.

"I don't blame them. When you play like poo, you deserve to be talked about like that," he said Wednesday, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "... That's on me, I need to be better."

Roethlisberger has especially struggled in this stretch with four interceptions to go with his five touchdown passes, completing 57.8 percent of his passes. He has a 71.8 passer rating in the last three games after producing a 99.0 rating during the 11-0 start.

The 38-year-old has thrown at least one interception in five straight games, something he hasn't done in a single season since 2015.

It's a major reason the Steelers have gone from talk of a potential undefeated season to major question marks headed toward the playoffs.

Pittsburgh enters Week 16 with the No. 2 defense in the NFL in both points and yards allowed, but the offense ranks just 13th in points scored and 25th in yards.

There is plenty of firepower in the passing attack between JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and others, but it will be up to Roethlisberger to hold up his end of the bargain as the team tries to live up to expectations.

The veteran still believes in himself, reportedly even planning to return next season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He simply knows he must be better in order to help the team win.