    Report: Wall, Cousins, More Rockets Likely to Miss Opener Due to COVID Tracing

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Houston Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins (15) looks to pass under pressure from San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    Michael Wyke/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets might be starting the season shorthanded against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. 

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Several Houston Rockets, including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more, are expected to miss tonight's season opener vs. OKC due to coronavirus contact tracing."

    James Harden's status is also in question. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets and NBA are "reviewing video of Harden partying maskless at a strip club to determine if he violated the league's COVID-19 protocols, putting the perennial All-Star's availability for Houston's season opener Wednesday night in question."

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

