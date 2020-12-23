    Rockets' James Harden Denies Video Was Taken at Strip Club in Instagram Post

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Houston Rockets star James Harden denied he was at a strip club in a viral video that was circulating on the internet recently.

    Harden wrote his denial in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that he was going to "show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now it's a problem."

    ESPN's Tim MacMahon had noted the 2017-18 MVP's status for Wednesday's season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder could be in question as the Rockets worked with the NBA to determine if he violated the league's health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.

    MacMahon added that Harden "admits violating the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, which prohibit players from going to bars, lounges or clubs or social events with more than 15 people."

    TMZ Sports reported Dec. 7 that Harden had been partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas.

    That day, the Rockets deemed Harden a holdout after he did not report to training camp on time. The eight-time All-Star then ended his holdout Dec. 8 but continues to be the subject of trade rumors.

    It's unclear if Harden will be allowed to play Wednesday.

