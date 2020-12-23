Report: Rockets Working with NBA to Verify Alleged James Harden Strip Club Video

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden may not be on the court for the Houston Rockets' season opener on Wednesday because of a video allegedly showing the All-Star at a strip club recently.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets and NBA league office are working together to review the video that made its way around social media in recent weeks.

"If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy," MacMahon wrote.

Earlier this month, fan-shot video footage showing Harden in a Las Vegas night club without wearing a mask was making its way around the internet.

The video was reported to be from Dec. 5.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden reported to Rockets training camp on Dec. 8 and underwent COVID-19 testing "in accordance with the NBA's protocol."

Under NBA rules for the 2020-21 season, players found to be in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols "may be subject to a proportionate adjustment to pay for any games missed during the period that the player is in quarantine and undergoing testing due to engaging in such activities and/or conduct."

The Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday.