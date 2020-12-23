    Report: Rockets Working with NBA to Verify Alleged James Harden Strip Club Video

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020
    FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) argues a call during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Harden has not reported to training camp with the Rockets and coach Stephen Silas says he did not know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    James Harden may not be on the court for the Houston Rockets' season opener on Wednesday because of a video allegedly showing the All-Star at a strip club recently. 

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Rockets and NBA league office are working together to review the video that made its way around social media in recent weeks. 

    "If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy," MacMahon wrote. 

    Earlier this month, fan-shot video footage showing Harden in a Las Vegas night club without wearing a mask was making its way around the internet. 

    The video was reported to be from Dec. 5.

    Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden reported to Rockets training camp on Dec. 8 and underwent COVID-19 testing "in accordance with the NBA's protocol."

    Under NBA rules for the 2020-21 season, players found to be in violation of the league's COVID-19 protocols "may be subject to a proportionate adjustment to pay for any games missed during the period that the player is in quarantine and undergoing testing due to engaging in such activities and/or conduct."

    The Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday.  

