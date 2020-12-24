Ranking the Heisman Finalists Heading into Bowl Season

0 of 4

Chris Graythen, Getty Images

For the third time in 12 seasons, an Alabama player will bring a Heisman Trophy back to Tuscaloosa.

However, will it be quarterback Mac Jones or wide receiver DeVonta Smith who joins Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015)? Jones has stood atop our Heisman tracker since the beginning of November, but Smith has narrowed the gap.

Jones and Smith have some company, though.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask are the other finalists for college football's most prestigious award.

The winner will be revealed Jan. 5. Jones, Smith and Lawrence will play another game before then, but Heisman ballots will have been submitted and officially tabulated.

While the following order is not a personal ballot, this—unlike past updates—is finally the Heisman voting projection. Ranking factors include total production and Heisman trends.