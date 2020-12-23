Free Agents On the Market the Browns Could Add for Super Bowl Push

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' playoff push could be hampered by injuries at a key position.

Kevin Stefanski's team is down to rookie Nick Harris at right guard with Wyatt Teller out and Chris Hubbard lost for the season on Sunday night.

Cleveland could make a last-ditch effort to sign a free agent to plug its offensive line hole, but that would require a quick adjustment of the offensive scheme with two weeks left in the regular season.

The Browns could look at other positions of need, but right now the immediate concern is making sure they do not lose effectiveness in the ground game because of the injuries.

Free Agents Browns Could Add

Justin Britt, OL



Justin Britt spent most of his career with the Seattle Seahawks at center, but he did play 16 games as a left guard in 2015.

If Cleveland wants to bring in insurance for Harris at guard, Britt may be the best free-agent option with not many top-tier offensive linemen available.

With Harris in place for most of Sunday's victory, the Browns managed 106 rushing yards, but that total is not up to snuff with their typical totals.

In fact, the 106-yard performance was the fourth-worst ground yardage earned by the AFC North side in 2020, and it was the lowest since the Week 8 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Cleveland prefers an experienced option to Harris, it could give Britt a call to gauge his interest.

However, with the short gap in time between now and the start of the postseason, the Browns may opt to rely on their in-house players to deal with the injury issues.

Reshad Jones, S

The Browns are also dealing with injury issues at safety. Ronnie Harrison has been on injured reserve but is eligible to return this week, while Andrew Sendejo missed Week 15 with a concussion.

There are a handful of experienced safeties the Browns could give a call to fill in and shore up the secondary for the coming weeks.

Reshad Jones had 55 passes defended and 21 interceptions during his decade-long career with the Miami Dolphins.

If both parties were interested, the Browns could make a move for an experienced safety who is strong in coverage and has a nose for the ball.

In the last four weeks, the only three turnovers earned by the Browns defense came in the Week 13 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

With the regular season coming to a close, the Browns may be more comfortable with using the next-man-up mentality at safety, but if they dip into the market, Jones could be a nice addition for the playoff push.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.