Lakers Championship 2020 Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the 2020-21 season Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, but before the game, they celebrated their 2019-20 title with a ring ceremony.

It was a bit of a strange ceremony, with no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Lakers controlling governor Jeanie Buss acknowledged as much in their opening remarks:

The Lakers absolutely crushed the presentation of the rings, having front-line health care workers, friends and family introduce the coaches and players in prerecorded videos:

It was an excellent touch from the Lakers, making a ceremony without fans feel incredibly personal.

Oh, and the rings themselves brought the bling factor to the max, too:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But here's the deal—the moment the ball tips off for the Lakers this season, they go from being the champions to the defending champions. Twenty-nine teams are now gunning for their throne.

If LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers want another ring and another banner, the work begins Tuesday night. After an excellent offseason, they are the favorites. They are also the hunted.