    Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Nick Saban Headline 2020 SEC Award Winners

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Alabama headlined the SEC postseason awards after the Crimson Tide won the conference title for the fifth time in the last seven years.

    Brett McMurphy of Stadium noted the major honors, including receiver DeVonta Smith winning the prestigious Offensive Player of the Year:

    Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was also named the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. For Nick Saban, it's the fifth time winning SEC Coach of the Year and his first since 2016.

    Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby shared the Freshman of the Year honors.

        

