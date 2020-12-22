Alabama's DeVonta Smith, Nick Saban Headline 2020 SEC Award Winners

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama headlined the SEC postseason awards after the Crimson Tide won the conference title for the fifth time in the last seven years.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium noted the major honors, including receiver DeVonta Smith winning the prestigious Offensive Player of the Year:

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was also named the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. For Nick Saban, it's the fifth time winning SEC Coach of the Year and his first since 2016.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby shared the Freshman of the Year honors.

