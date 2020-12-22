NBA Rumors: Giannis, Damian Lillard Discussed Possibility of Playing Together

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Prior to signing his supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the prospect of teaming up with Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported that Antetokounmpo and Lillard discussed how it might work for each other on their respective teams. Haynes also said Portland would've been a "real target" if Giannis had reached the decision to leave Milwaukee.

While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has attempted to crack down on tampering, players are generally free to talk among themselves about suiting up for the same team.

Anthony Davis confirmed he had spoken with Paul George about a move to the Indiana Pacers while George was still a member of the franchise. Howard Beck reported for B/R in July 2019 that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had decided well before officially signing with the Brooklyn Nets that they were going to join forces.

It seems reasonable to posit Lillard wasn't the only star who made contact with Antetokounmpo because it would've been foolish for others not to do so.

The most interesting aspect of Haynes' report is the idea that the Blazers might have been a serious threat to land the two-time reigning MVP. Portland generally isn't a marquee free-agent destination despite the pretty consistent success it's had over the past decade and change.

Of course, there were multiple steps between Lillard and Antetokounmpo possibly working out together and actually playing alongside one another. As fun as a Dame and Giannis pairing would be to watch, the idea doesn't seem to have gotten off the ground, and now Antetokounmpo is staying with the Bucks for the foreseeable future.