Dan Mullen Receives 1-Year Show-Cause for Florida Recruiting Violations

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has received a one-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA due to recruiting violations.

Per an official release from the NCAA, among the penalties levied against Florida are a $5,000 fine and one year of probation. Mullen's show-cause order prevented him from "all off-campus recruiting activity during the fall 2020 evaluation period" and includes "a four-day off-campus recruiting ban during the fall 2021 contact period."

The NCAA noted Mullen's discipline stems from two separate recruiting violations, and he "did not promote an atmosphere of compliance."

Mullen and an assistant coach "had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect when they met with a prospect's high school coach while the prospect was in the room," and they showed interest in "recruiting the prospect" at that time.

A second violation involved an assistant coach having "impermissible contacts with several prospects" at a time when "seven nonscholastic football teams visited the campus and toured the football facilities on their way to a tournament in Tampa."

The first infraction is a Level II violation, a significant breach of conduct determined by the NCAA to "provide or are intended to provide more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage."

The second infraction falls under the Level III breach of conduct category, and is "isolated or limited in nature."

In addition to those penalties, Mullen and the assistant coach are required to attend one-on-one rules education.