    Dan Mullen Receives 1-Year Show-Cause for Florida Recruiting Violations

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen watches during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Virginia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen has received a one-year show-cause penalty from the NCAA due to recruiting violations.

    Per an official release from the NCAA, among the penalties levied against Florida are a $5,000 fine and one year of probation. Mullen's show-cause order prevented him from "all off-campus recruiting activity during the fall 2020 evaluation period" and includes "a four-day off-campus recruiting ban during the fall 2021 contact period."

    The NCAA noted Mullen's discipline stems from two separate recruiting violations, and he "did not promote an atmosphere of compliance."

    Mullen and an assistant coach "had impermissible in-person contact with a prospect when they met with a prospect's high school coach while the prospect was in the room," and they showed interest in "recruiting the prospect" at that time. 

    A second violation involved an assistant coach having "impermissible contacts with several prospects" at a time when "seven nonscholastic football teams visited the campus and toured the football facilities on their way to a tournament in Tampa."

    The first infraction is a Level II violation, a significant breach of conduct determined by the NCAA to "provide or are intended to provide more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage."

    The second infraction falls under the Level III breach of conduct category, and is "isolated or limited in nature."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In addition to those penalties, Mullen and the assistant coach are required to attend one-on-one rules education. 

    Related

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules

      Florida head coach Dan Mullen gets one-year show-cause penalty after ‘impermissible in-person contact with prospect’

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Dan Mullen Violated NCAA Rules

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman

      Alabama's star WR is the perfect candidate to end the QB Heisman reign 🏆

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman
      College Football logo
      College Football

      DeVonta Smith Should Win the Heisman

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Update: Venables Won’t Leave Clemson

      Brent Venables has told Clemson officials he won’t be leaving for Auburn job (Yahoo)

      Update: Venables Won’t Leave Clemson
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Update: Venables Won’t Leave Clemson

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest Odds and Picks for Every Bowl Matchup

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report