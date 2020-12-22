Jerry Jones Talks Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Cowboys' Struggles and More

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

For the first time since 1989, no Dallas Cowboys have made the Pro Bowl this season.

Jerry Jones doesn't appear too worried.

"In '89, those players were not Pro Bowlers, but they became Pro Bowlers...and they became three-time Super Bowl champions," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

The team's president and general manager did acknowledge his disappointment with the 5-9 Cowboys, saying he felt this "one of the best teams we've had." The Cowboys started off the season 2-3 amid struggles on defense before Dak Prescott's season-ending leg injury essentially turned this into a gap year.

Dallas is 2-6 since and is underperforming all over the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the sport's biggest disappointments, averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry and seemingly lacking burst at age 25.

Tony Pollard stepped in for an injured Elliott last week and had the most explosive game for a Cowboys running back this season, totaling 132 total yards and two touchdowns in a 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Jones complimented both Cowboys running backs, saying they play different styles and that Zeke remains "a tremendous weapon at football."