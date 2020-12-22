    Kenny Smith: James Harden 'Too Good to Just Trade Because He's Not Happy'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020

    Houston Rockets' James Harden warms up prior to facing the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    James Harden has been seeking a trade heading into the 2020-21 season, but TNT analyst Kenny Smith told TMZ Sports he wouldn't deal the guard if he was in charge of the Houston Rockets

    "Nah, I'm not trading my best player if he's not happy," he said. "He's gotta have a better reason. You gotta have a better reason. He's too good to just trade because he's not happy."

    Smith added that the only way you could trade a player of Harden's caliber is if you get someone of his level in return.

    "James Harden is a player that doesn't come around every 10 years. So, you need a guy who doesn't come around every 10 years to match that."

    The Rockets have reportedly been "increasingly expanding trade discussions" surrounding Harden, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The player is seeking a fresh start after eight years with the organization. He has earned an All-Star selection every year but never reached the NBA finals.

    Houston has also gone through significant turnover this offseason with a change at head coach and general manager, while also flipping Russell Westbrook for John Wall.

    Despite the wish to move on, Harden remains under contract for at least two more seasons and is with the team ahead of the season opener Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    "Right now, I'm just focused on being here," Harden said last week, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

    Smith also argued that Harden is a "competitor" and wouldn't let his unhappiness affect his play on the court.

    It could give the Rockets a chance to keep the three-time scoring champ instead of letting him leave for a disappointing return.

