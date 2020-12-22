Fantasy Basketball 2020: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers

0 of 3

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Josh Hart was not the centerpiece of the New Orleans Pelicans' return package in the Anthony Davis trade, but he did turn into an important roster piece during his first season with the team.

The Villanova product could serve the same purpose on the young and talented New Orleans roster during the 2020-21 season in which depth will be relied on after the short offseason.

Hart's ceiling may be one of the better bench players in the Western Conference, as he fills in behind Brandon Ingram and Eric Bledsoe.

Since he is coming off his best NBA season as a scorer, Hart is worth a look as a sleeper pick late in fantasy basketball drafts.

Another Western Conference option to consider is a player that could make a push for Rookie of the Year out in Sacramento.

Tyrese Haliburton's rookie campaign will be overshadowed by whatever LaMelo Ball does in Charlotte and because he plays in a smaller market, but he could end up as one of the best rookie producers in fantasy leagues.