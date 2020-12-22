Fantasy Basketball 2020: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated SleepersDecember 22, 2020
Fantasy Basketball 2020: Top NBA Player Rankings and Underrated Sleepers
Josh Hart was not the centerpiece of the New Orleans Pelicans' return package in the Anthony Davis trade, but he did turn into an important roster piece during his first season with the team.
The Villanova product could serve the same purpose on the young and talented New Orleans roster during the 2020-21 season in which depth will be relied on after the short offseason.
Hart's ceiling may be one of the better bench players in the Western Conference, as he fills in behind Brandon Ingram and Eric Bledsoe.
Since he is coming off his best NBA season as a scorer, Hart is worth a look as a sleeper pick late in fantasy basketball drafts.
Another Western Conference option to consider is a player that could make a push for Rookie of the Year out in Sacramento.
Tyrese Haliburton's rookie campaign will be overshadowed by whatever LaMelo Ball does in Charlotte and because he plays in a smaller market, but he could end up as one of the best rookie producers in fantasy leagues.
NBA Player Rankings
1. James Harden, PG/SG, Houston
2. Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers
3. Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas
4. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, SF/PF, Milwaukee
6. Stephen Curry, PG/SG, Golden State
7. Damian Lillard, PG, Portland
8. Nikola Jokic, C, Denver
9. LeBron James, PG/SG, Los Angeles Lakers
10. Jayson Tatum, SF/PF, Boston
11. Trae Young, PG, Atlanta
12. Joel Embiid, PF/C, Philadelphia
13. Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers
14. Devin Booker, PG, Phoenix
15. Kevin Durant, SF/PF, Brooklyn
16. Bradley Beal, SG, Washington
17. Jimmy Butler, SG/SF, Miami
18. Bam Adebayo, C, Miami
19. Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix
20. Ben Simmons, PG, Philadelphia
Josh Hart, SG/SF, New Orleans
In his first season with the Pelicans, Hart averaged 10.1 points per game and shot a career best 58.4 percent on two-point shots.
The scoring increase came from his spot in a more suitable role than his two previous seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hart is a nice supporting scorer to have off the bench for the Pelicans to rely on when Ingram, Bledsoe and Zion Williamson are on the bench.
Hart is a more likely replacement for Bledsoe or Ingram in the lineup, but if the Pelicans go with a small set, he could fill in closer to the basket.
He needs to improve on his three-point shooting to be one of the most reliable bench contributors in the league. Hart averaged 1.9 three-pointers made on 5.4 attempts per game last season.
If he increases his three-point production, Hart will pad his scoring totals and be a reliable asset in a good amount of fantasy leagues.
For now, his scoring ability should make him a mid-round fantasy pick, but he is in a situation where he can outplay that value.
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Sacramento
Haliburton could be in an ideal spot to develop his game as a rookie.
The first-round draft pick out of Iowa State sits behind De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield on Sacramento's guard depth chart and could be Luke Walton's first choice to come off the bench.
The departure of Bogdan Bogdanovic should open up more shots for the Kings' starting guard duo and produce an opportunity for Haliburton to help fill that scoring void.
ESPN.com's NBA experts listed Haliburton as one of the top five Rookie of the Year candidates behind Ball and the other top-three selections in the 2020 NBA draft.
Haliburton will not be thrust into the starting lineup right away, but that could help him not hinder his development as he adapts to the NBA.
With the primary scoring pressure on Fox and Hield, Haliburton has a chance to carve out his role off the bench without trying to live up to lofty expectations, like Ball has in Charlotte.
Haliburton may not be a high-volume fantasy-point earner in his first game, but he is in a situation where he can consistently increase his numbers.
With that in mind, Haliburton is worth a mid-round pick to stash behind a few of your top guards. In the best-case scenario, he develops well and becomes a key component of Sacramento's backcourt.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.