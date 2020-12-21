Video: The Rock Helps Fan with Surprise Christmas Gifts on 'Some Good News'December 21, 2020
The Rock is bringing some Christmas magic to a family this holiday season.
As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc detailed, a fan named Jay Abel reached out to Dwayne Johnson and asked him to retweet a link to his eBay page "NerdyComicBooks" where he was selling things in an effort to earn money to buy his children Christmas gifts.
The Rock responded by saying he had "a little bit more in mind":
Abel then appeared on the Some Good News Show with John Krasinski and was joined by Johnson, who said he would take care of Abel's children's Christmas lists, bring the family to the set of the DC Comics movie Black Adam and give Justin his script from the movie, leatherbound and signed (around the 17-minute mark):
Jays Nerdy Life @JaysNerdyLife
Hello my name is Jay. I was featured on John Krasinski news show Some Good News. I have received messages asking for a donation link. So if you would like to help... Please know that I am humble & words cannot express how grateful I am. Thank You. https://t.co/jXv50O2EKG
It was quite the generous gesture from the Rock, or rather, Dwanta Claus.
