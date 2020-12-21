Video: The Rock Helps Fan with Surprise Christmas Gifts on 'Some Good News'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

The Rock is bringing some Christmas magic to a family this holiday season.

As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc detailed, a fan named Jay Abel reached out to Dwayne Johnson and asked him to retweet a link to his eBay page "NerdyComicBooks" where he was selling things in an effort to earn money to buy his children Christmas gifts.

The Rock responded by saying he had "a little bit more in mind":

Abel then appeared on the Some Good News Show with John Krasinski and was joined by Johnson, who said he would take care of Abel's children's Christmas lists, bring the family to the set of the DC Comics movie Black Adam and give Justin his script from the movie, leatherbound and signed (around the 17-minute mark):

It was quite the generous gesture from the Rock, or rather, Dwanta Claus.