    Video: The Rock Helps Fan with Surprise Christmas Gifts on 'Some Good News'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    The Rock is bringing some Christmas magic to a family this holiday season.

    As Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc detailed, a fan named Jay Abel reached out to Dwayne Johnson and asked him to retweet a link to his eBay page "NerdyComicBooks" where he was selling things in an effort to earn money to buy his children Christmas gifts.

    The Rock responded by saying he had "a little bit more in mind":

    Abel then appeared on the Some Good News Show with John Krasinski and was joined by Johnson, who said he would take care of Abel's children's Christmas lists, bring the family to the set of the DC Comics movie Black Adam and give Justin his script from the movie, leatherbound and signed (around the 17-minute mark):

    It was quite the generous gesture from the Rock, or rather, Dwanta Claus.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Around the WWE Universe 👊

      ❌ Styles talks WWE's Twitch ban 👀 Sting set for AEW show 😤 Details on Rage-Owens match

      Around the WWE Universe 👊
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the WWE Universe 👊

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Hot Takes After WWE TLC 🔥

      👀 WWE wants edgier content ⭐ Charlotte, Banks still shining 📲 Catch up on last night's takes

      Hot Takes After WWE TLC 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Hot Takes After WWE TLC 🔥

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      Our picks for Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮
      WWE logo
      WWE

      @BR_Wrestling Weekly Predictions 🔮

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      The Fiend Has Perfect Goodbye in Loss

      It's only right Bray Wyatt's The Fiend goes out in a blaze of glory—and potentially killing off the character outright 📲

      The Fiend Has Perfect Goodbye in Loss
      WWE logo
      WWE

      The Fiend Has Perfect Goodbye in Loss

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report