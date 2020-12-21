Knicks News: RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox Contract Options Exercised by NY

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Knicks announced Monday they exercised their 2021-22 team options for RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox.

Barrett will be entering his third season in the NBA, with Knox in his fourth year. Knox is eligible to become a restricted free agent in 2022.

Especially for players selected in the top 10 of the draft, teams generally see out the duration of rookie contracts they have on the books. Failing to do so is almost always an indication the player has fallen significantly short of expectations.

For example, Mario Hezonja was gone from the Orlando Magic after three seasons, while none of Dragan Bender, Marquese Chriss or Josh Jackson lasted more than three years with the Phoenix Suns.

While they've found some success, neither Barrett nor Knox has played at the level the Knicks will have hoped.

Barrett, the No. 3 pick in 2019, averaged 14.3 points and 2.6 assists as a rookie while shooting 32 percent from beyond the arc. He ranked 129th among shooting guards in ESPN's real plus-minus (minus-3.84).

The Toronto native only turned 20 in June, though, so he has plenty of time to get his development back on track.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Knox is a bit more worrying as his offensive efficiency fell after a rookie season in which he shot 37 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from the perimeter. Those numbers were 35.9 and 32.7 percent, respectively, in 2019-20.

Knox's playing time also went from 28.8 minutes per game to 17.9 minutes, which isn't encouraging since the Knicks were destined for the lottery and had every reason to lean on their younger pieces.

Perhaps the arrival of Tom Thibodeau will allow Knox to reset and get a clean slate with the new coaching staff.