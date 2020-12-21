Jonathan Isaac Agrees to 4-Year, $80M Magic Contract Extension

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Even though he'll miss the upcoming season after tearing his ACL in the NBA bubble, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will return to the court—in Orlando—once he recovers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Isaac signed a four-year, $80 million extension with the team ahead of the league deadline on Monday.

The 23-year-old was drafted by Orlando out of Florida State with the No. 6 pick in 2017.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Saturday that the Magic had been awarded a disabled player exception worth $3.7 million, which will allow them to add another player via a new one-year deal, or trading for or claiming a player who has one season left on their contract.

Isaac injured his knee during the Magic's second game in the bubble, closing the book on an injury-riddled 2019-20 season.

After he was stretchered off of the court during a New Year's Day game, the team decided he would miss the rest of the season to recover, but when the league was put on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he was able to rejoin them inside the bubble.

The injuries stopped his career-best campaign, as he was averaging 11.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting, with 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals through 28.8 minutes per game.

Through his first two seasons, he averaged 8.5 points with 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while appearing in 102 games for Orlando.

Though he won't get the chance to continue an impressive run in the upcoming season, the extension shows that the Magic have faith in Isaac to keep it up when he does return from injury.