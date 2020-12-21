Nets Rumors: Jarrett Allen Will Not Sign Contract Extension Ahead of Deadline

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Jarrett Allen will have the opportunity to move on from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the season.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Nets did not agree to a contract extension with their center ahead of Monday's deadline.

The 22-year-old is coming to the end of his rookie deal after the Nets drafted him at No. 22 out of Texas in 2017.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that the two sides had "exploratory extension talks" and added that Allen wanted to "remain a Net long-term," but he'll enter the final year of his contract with no guarantee regarding his future.

Instead, he's eligible for a $5.7 million qualifying offer at the end of the year.

Allen's best moments of 2020 came in the NBA bubble, where he averaged 15.7 points on 67.3 percent shooting while adding 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through the end of the regular season before he averaged 10.3 points and 14.8 rebounds through a first-round loss to the Toronto Raptors.

It was a turnaround campaign for Allen, who started most of his first two seasons in Brooklyn before he was benched for DeAndre Jordan midyear. When Jordan didn't make the trip, Allen returned to the starting role that he lost once Jacque Vaughn took over as interim head coach in March.

Allen told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't sure who would get the start when the season tips off this week, but the lack of an extension could be a telling sign considering Jordan is under contract through 2023.