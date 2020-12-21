    Nets Rumors: Jarrett Allen Will Not Sign Contract Extension Ahead of Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen plays against the Detroit Pistons in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Jarrett Allen will have the opportunity to move on from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the season.

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Nets did not agree to a contract extension with their center ahead of Monday's deadline. 

    The 22-year-old is coming to the end of his rookie deal after the Nets drafted him at No. 22 out of Texas in 2017. 

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that the two sides had "exploratory extension talks" and added that Allen wanted to "remain a Net long-term," but he'll enter the final year of his contract with no guarantee regarding his future.

    Instead, he's eligible for a $5.7 million qualifying offer at the end of the year. 

    Allen's best moments of 2020 came in the NBA bubble, where he averaged 15.7 points on 67.3 percent shooting while adding 11.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists through the end of the regular season before he averaged 10.3 points and 14.8 rebounds through a first-round loss to the Toronto Raptors.

    It was a turnaround campaign for Allen, who started most of his first two seasons in Brooklyn before he was benched for DeAndre Jordan midyear. When Jordan didn't make the trip, Allen returned to the starting role that he lost once Jacque Vaughn took over as interim head coach in March.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Allen told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't sure who would get the start when the season tips off this week, but the lack of an extension could be a telling sign considering Jordan is under contract through 2023. 

    Related

      Nets Season Preview: KD Changes Everything

      Nets Season Preview: KD Changes Everything
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets Season Preview: KD Changes Everything

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Kyrie Honors Kobe Bryant During Brooklyn Nets Practice

      Kyrie Honors Kobe Bryant During Brooklyn Nets Practice
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Kyrie Honors Kobe Bryant During Brooklyn Nets Practice

      Justin Benjamin
      via Lakers Daily

      Dray Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets

      Warriors star (foot) will not play in Tuesday's season opener on TNT, James Wiseman will make his NBA debut

      Dray Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Dray Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension

      Raptors forward agrees to 4-yr, $72M extension, including player option for 2024-25 season

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension
      NBA logo
      NBA

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report