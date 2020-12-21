    Naomi Osaka Talks LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Athlete Activism in NYT Op-Ed

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 21, 2020

    Naomi Osaka, of Japan, adjusts her mask after defeating Jennifer Brady, of the United States, during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    U.S. Open singles champion Naomi Osaka put the spotlight on athlete participation in protesting racism and police brutality in an op-ed that was published in the New York Times on Monday. 

    Osaka wore face masks memorializing victims of police brutality—including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Philando Castile—during her U.S. Open championship run this summer and issued a bilingual statement about feeling a need to start a conversation about "the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police" before playing in the semifinals.

    "Sports have never been apolitical, and as long as they continue to be played by human beings, they won’t be," Osaka wrote.

    A three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Osaka celebrated the work of LeBron James, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe, "a stalwart of the L.G.B.T.Q. movement and equal pay." She also credited other tennis legends, Venus Williams and Billie Jean King, with "fighting for equality in women's tennis" and shared her admiration for competitor Coco Gauff's support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

    The 23-year-old said she felt that athletes have a "greater responsibility" to speak out about injustices and noted that she "will not shut up and dribble," referring to comments made by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham toward James back in 2018.  

    "Just because we are athletes doesn't mean we are unaffected by what happens around the country, nor does it obligate us to keep our mouths shut," Osaka wrote. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Naomi Osaka Talks LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Athlete Activism in NYT Op-Ed

      Naomi Osaka Talks LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Athlete Activism in NYT Op-Ed
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Naomi Osaka Talks LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick, Athlete Activism in NYT Op-Ed

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray Beats Dan Evans in Roehampton

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray Beats Dan Evans in Roehampton
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray Beats Dan Evans in Roehampton

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport

      Australian Open Delayed 3 Wks

      ATP moving season’s first Grand Slam back to Feb. 8 in newly altered calendar with qualifying being held in Qatar

      Australian Open Delayed 3 Wks
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Australian Open Delayed 3 Wks

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray, Heather Watson in Event Line-up

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray, Heather Watson in Event Line-up
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Battle of the Brits: Andy Murray, Heather Watson in Event Line-up

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport