Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Need Game vs. Warriors for 'Closure' on GSW Tenure

The first competitive game for Kevin Durant in over 17 months will come against his former team, but the Brooklyn Nets star isn't putting any more weight on Tuesday's season-opener versus the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't need this game ... to feel like I have closure on that situation," Durant said Monday, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "If winning a basketball game is gonna give me closure for three years then I really didn't have a good time there I guess."

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors but his tenure ended with a ruptured Achilles in the 2019 NBA finals. He signed with the Nets the following offseason but missed all of 2019-20 while recovering from the injury.

The forward clarified that he doesn't blame Golden State for his injury, per Lewis.

Despite a disappointing ending to his run with Golden State, there is no denying his time there was a success.

The Warriors won two NBA titles with Durant on the roster while the forward earned Finals MVP each time. The forward also added three more All-Star selections to his resume and was first- or second-team All-NBA in all three years.

The 32-year-old will now begin a new chapter with the Nets alongside Kyrie Irving, creating an exciting battle against several former teammates on a Warriors squad looking to bounce back from a miserable 2019-20 season.