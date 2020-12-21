Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Featherweight Title Fight Set for UFC 259

John Locher/Associated Press

Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight championship against Megan Anderson at UFC 259, three months after she was originally slated for the title defense.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news.

Nunes vs. Anderson was originally slated for UFC 256, but the champion pulled out of the bout for an undisclosed medical issue.

"All I was told was she has a 'serious medical issue' and that they're working on rescheduling the bout currently," Anderson said in a statement. "Obviously, it sucks because we've been working so hard for this, but I hope she has a speedy recovery and the goal remains the same. Nothing has ever come easy for me. This is just another part of the journey and we'll be ready for whatever date they set. Our time is coming one way or another."



