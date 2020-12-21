    Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Featherweight Title Fight Set for UFC 259

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Germaine de Randamie in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight championship against Megan Anderson at UFC 259, three months after she was originally slated for the title defense.

    Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the news.

    Nunes vs. Anderson was originally slated for UFC 256, but the champion pulled out of the bout for an undisclosed medical issue. 

    "All I was told was she has a 'serious medical issue' and that they're working on rescheduling the bout currently," Anderson said in a statement. "Obviously, it sucks because we've been working so hard for this, but I hope she has a speedy recovery and the goal remains the same. Nothing has ever come easy for me. This is just another part of the journey and we'll be ready for whatever date they set. Our time is coming one way or another."


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Fight 👊

      We reveal our pick for the best bout this year

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Fight 👊
      MMA logo
      MMA

      2020 MMA Awards: Best Fight 👊

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Bellator free fight: Juliana Velasquez dethrones Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 254

      Bellator free fight: Juliana Velasquez dethrones Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 254
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Bellator free fight: Juliana Velasquez dethrones Ilima-Lei Macfarlane at Bellator 254

      Simon Head
      via MMA Junkie

      Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Dec. 14-20)

      Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Dec. 14-20)
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Dec. 14-20)

      Nolan King
      via MMA Junkie

      Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang targeted for Jan. 16 UFC card in Abu Dhabi

      Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang targeted for Jan. 16 UFC card in Abu Dhabi
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang targeted for Jan. 16 UFC card in Abu Dhabi

      Guilherme Cruz,Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting