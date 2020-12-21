Myles Garrett Talks Effects of COVID-19 Impacting His Breathing After Browns Win

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett says he is still dealing with breathing issues more than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I am just getting over a coughing fit from the locker room earlier. I am trying to get some water into my system and be able to breathe. Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up," Garrett told reporters after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 20 and returned for Dec. 6's game against the Tennessee Titans. A Defensive Player of the Year candidate before his diagnosis, Garrett has not quite been as effective since his return, recording nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games.

"You just have to find a way. It is about desire," Garrett said of playing through the difficulty breathing. "It does not matter how I feel, I have to do something on the field. When I get off of the field, I can catch my breath and maybe go see someone and try to work with someone. Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.