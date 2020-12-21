    Myles Garrett Talks Effects of COVID-19 Impacting His Breathing After Browns Win

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett says he is still dealing with breathing issues more than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

    "I am just getting over a coughing fit from the locker room earlier. I am trying to get some water into my system and be able to breathe. Taking those deep big breaths are tough right now with the shortness of breath and that turning into a cough or getting choked up," Garrett told reporters after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

    Garrett was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 20 and returned for Dec. 6's game against the Tennessee Titans. A Defensive Player of the Year candidate before his diagnosis, Garrett has not quite been as effective since his return, recording nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in three games. 

    "You just have to find a way. It is about desire," Garrett said of playing through the difficulty breathing. "It does not matter how I feel, I have to do something on the field. When I get off of the field, I can catch my breath and maybe go see someone and try to work with someone. Hopefully, if we make it to the playoffs, I can try to get myself to as close to 100 percent as possible."


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Logan Ryan: If we didn’t have respect for Baker Mayfield before, we definitely have it now

      Logan Ryan: If we didn’t have respect for Baker Mayfield before, we definitely have it now
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Logan Ryan: If we didn’t have respect for Baker Mayfield before, we definitely have it now

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Myrtle Beach Bowl: 2021 NFL Draft prospect preview

      Myrtle Beach Bowl: 2021 NFL Draft prospect preview
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Myrtle Beach Bowl: 2021 NFL Draft prospect preview

      Josh Keatley
      via Browns Wire

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results

      Mahomes and Russell Wilson received the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl. Full results right here ➡️

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Pro Bowl Fan Voting Results

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15

      Our @BR_Gridiron staff reveals their picks ➡️

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Biggest Winners and Losers of Week 15

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report